Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Market Perform

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $0.68 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

