Larry E. Romrell Sells 1,204 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $34,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

