Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $259.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.24 and a 12-month high of $262.62.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
