King Wealth Sells 724 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

King Wealth cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 760,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

