King Wealth Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, reaching $534.40. The company had a trading volume of 197,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.54. The company has a market cap of $494.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

