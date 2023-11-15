King Wealth Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LMT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $444.63. The company had a trading volume of 108,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.44 and its 200 day moving average is $446.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

