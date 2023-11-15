King Wealth Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Wealth lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 8.8% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $386.77. 6,064,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,545,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.