King Wealth Acquires 498 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.40. 168,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.88 and a 200 day moving average of $541.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.