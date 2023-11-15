Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

