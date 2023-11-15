Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 57.1% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth $48,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

