iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

