iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 451.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.