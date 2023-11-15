iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,695 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,157 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,951 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter.

EMXC stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

