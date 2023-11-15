iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

