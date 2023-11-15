iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $76,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

