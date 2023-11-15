iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $252.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

