iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Left for dead, Tower Semiconductor is a phoenix rising
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 specialty apparel makers ready to spring higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.