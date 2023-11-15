iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

