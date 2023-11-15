International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of International Business Machines worth $848,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

