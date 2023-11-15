Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

