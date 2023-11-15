Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 345.74% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Innate Pharma Trading Up 13.7 %
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 112.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
