Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,422,000 after buying an additional 3,420,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

