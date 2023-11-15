Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $795.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.