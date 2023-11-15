Humankind Investments LLC Invests $304,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.