Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

