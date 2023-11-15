GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 57 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

DE opened at $374.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.67 and its 200 day moving average is $394.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

