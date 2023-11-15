GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

