Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.
Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties
Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
