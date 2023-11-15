Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in October

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

