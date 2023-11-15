Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,582 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.16. 308,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,285. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $155.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

