Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 288 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,186. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

