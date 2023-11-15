Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $606,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UNH traded down $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.75. 157,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,182. The firm has a market cap of $493.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

