Financial Architects Inc Sells 154 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

