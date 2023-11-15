Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Up 3.0 %

AGCO stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.63. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

