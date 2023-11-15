Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,742 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 95,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 865,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $179.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.