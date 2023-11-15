Fiera Capital Corp Sells 257 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $238.06 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.81 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,750. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

