Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 111,735 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,735 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.28% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.