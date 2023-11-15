Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,322,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $83,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $312.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.66. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.75 and a 52-week high of $312.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

