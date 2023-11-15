Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,127 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYM. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 236.3% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 549,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,310 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 50.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.