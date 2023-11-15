Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth about $104,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYD opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

