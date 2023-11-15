Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,195 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.55% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 405,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 39.7% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

