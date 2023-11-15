Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of MTDR opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

