Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 356,515 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 356.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356,515 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.25% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 90.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,332,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 633,114 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $3,016,048,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 371,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.51%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

