Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,712 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.06. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $242,872. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

