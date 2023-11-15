Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 10.2 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.96. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

