EULAV Asset Management Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

