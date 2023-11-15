Ethan Schutt Buys 23,677 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a current ratio of 33.31.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
