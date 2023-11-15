Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

LMT stock opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

