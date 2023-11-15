ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.25 on Friday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

