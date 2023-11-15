Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 312,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 186.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,050,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $2,708,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

