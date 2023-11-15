Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$2.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.11 million-$974.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.43 million. Endava also updated its FY24 guidance to GBP 1.59-1.66 EPS.

Endava Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of DAVA opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. Endava has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

